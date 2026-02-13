Forever Young will try to become the first horse to win the world's richest horse race twice when he leaves the starting gate in the 2026 Saudi Cup on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh. Last year, Forever Young outdueled Romantic Warrior in a stirring stretch drive to capture the $20 million race. Forever Young would end the year by winning the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar, North America's richest horse race.

The 5-year-old Japan bred has amassed more than $19.3 million in earnings in his career. With a victory on Saturday, he would move into second place in all-time career earnings, behind only Romantic Warrior ($31.8 million).

For Saturday, Forever Young has been installed as the 8-11 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Saudi Cup odds at TwinSpires. Nysos (7-2), Bishops Bay (11-1), Nevada Beach (11-1) and Luxor Cafe (16-1) round out the top five choices among the 14 Saudi Cup horses. Post time for the race is 12:40 p.m. ET.

SportsLine racing insider Michelle Yu, who correctly picked Forever Young to win last year's Saudi Cup, is in Riyadh again this year to cover the race. She has identified her top picks for this year's running.

Here is Yu's horse-by-horse analysis for the 2026 Saudi Cup, listed by program number:

1 Banishing (33-1)

The Charles Town Classic winner has been winless since August, and his best race since has been a sprint. He has twice attempted Grade 1 company and has been bested by double-digit lengths both times. This former claimer's claim to fame is a dead heat with Nysos in the Churchill Downs Stakes last May, but I would be surprised to see him turn in that sort of effort on Saturday.

2 Bishops Bay (11-1)

The Cigar Mile winner has been purchased by local connections to take a swing at this one-turn race, and that is a configuration we know this horse loves. He has a nice cruising speed, and past form says he should handle the added ground. Saturday will be a class test for him, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him take home a big check.

3 Forever Young (8-11)

The returning champ just doesn't run dud races. He is coming in without the benefit of a prep, which would normally be my one concern. But he obviously loves this course, and there will be pace to run at. While he might prefer a bit more ground, this track plays to a horse who can go longer. He gave us the race of the year last year when beating Romantic Warrior, and I think he does it again.

4 Haqeet (100-1)

This son of Arrogate is on a pattern for a good race after a loss last time out. He has been running farther, but that seems to be beneficial in the Saudi Cup. He has yet to face graded company, and this could be a shock to him.

5 Luxor Cafe (16-1)

This Japanese invader was well backed in the Kentucky Derby when he was a well beaten 12th to Sovereignty. His lone win after the Derby was a Group 3 so his form is nowhere near as good as the form he brought to Louisville. The decision to bring him to Saudi off the very disappointing effort in the Champions Cup in his last start is a bold move. Maybe that is a signal that he is on the upswing and has made good progression from age 3 to 4.

6 Mhally (40-1)

The local winner of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques prep, this gelding has been in fine form and brings in solid efforts at this track. He previously finished third in the Saudi Derby, which was far from embarrassing. He looked brave holding off the filly in the prep which was his first effort at nine furlongs. He could give the locals some hope, but I find him hard to put him on top given the headliners in this race.

7 Nevada Beach (11-1)

The Native Diver winner looked like he made the trip overseas well and was taking to the sandy surface in the mornings. Both of trainer Bob Baffert's runners got a little breeze here, which is a positive in my eyes. He was narrowly bested by Nysos in the Laffit Pincay in his last start when he got an A-plus ride. Forever Young had 11-plus lengths on him in the Breeders' Cup Classic, but this distance should suit him much better. Baffert is 0-fer in the Saudi Cup, and the more likely winner of his two runners is Nysos. Nevada Beach is a grinder though, and you can't discount Baffert anytime there is big money on the line. I do feel like horses that want more ground fare better on this strip, and that could play out with Nevada Beach. Based on his appearance this week, he seems to be thriving on this track.

8 Nysos (7-2)

This dazzling son of Nyquist has the right mentality for a $20 million score. He has been plagued by layoff lines but has never failed to return with the same prior form. His lone defeat was to the excellent Mindframe when coming off a 15-month layoff and racing in the slop, neither of which I will hold against him. He threw down against Citizen Bull to come away a Breeders' Cup champion in 2025 and returned to the races this year a winner. I love that Baffert got the racing recency into him for a peak effort in this spot. Can Nysos hold off Forever Young? I don't know, but I do think he's the most talented horse Baffert has brought to Saudi. On the flip side, Nysos is not covering the surface as well as his stablemate Nevada Beach. I wouldn't be surprised if he struggles a bit with the one-turn configuration.

9 Rattle N Roll (33-1)

Trainer Kenny McPeek is back with Rattle N Roll after a relatively disappointing run in last year's edition in which he was pretty fancied off a big win in the local prep. This year he prepped at Oaklawn Park in a less prestigious race and comes to Saudi fresh off the plane. I didn't love him last year, and I'll continue that sentiment this year.

10 Star Of Wonder (66-1)

An allowance type stateside, this son of Uncle Mo has found the company to his liking locally with back-to-back wins in his two Saudi Arabia appearances. I'm not sure if he will be able to traverse the 1,800 meters of this race -- he has seemed better at seven furlongs -- but configuration could be key. I don't think he has the closing kick of Forever Young or the tactical speed of Nysos.

11 Sunrise Zipangu (20-1)

Kyoko Maekawa is the first female trainer licensed in two countries and steps onto racing's biggest stage with a horse who gave her her first win as a trainer. However, Sunrise Zipangu has been winless since that initial score. Maekawa is confident in her charge though as she thinks turf horses have faired very well on this track. Still, he's not on the same level as the top contenders.

12 Thundersquall (66-1)

He earned a nice win in his last start here locally, but he'll be facing a different caliber of horse and already has been bested in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. I don't see how he can improve that result.

13 Tumbarumba (20-1)

A decent fourth behind Nysos in the Breeders' Cup Mile was his last stateside appearance. He has had a pair of starts at Meydan in Dubai, neither of which was a victory. While he has been in the Middle East, he has not been training locally. He typical runs close to the pace, and that is his best chance to get a jump on the best horses in the world. I could see him nibbling a piece.

14 Ameerat Alzamaan (33-1)

This filly takes on the boys, but this is no Midnight Bisou. A dominating Group 2 winner at the end of last year versus fillies, she took on the boys in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques prep and finished a solid second in a field of 19. Her conditioner said that she has shown improvement since. Still, I can't imagine her coming out on top against horses like Forever Young and Nysos.

Picks

3-7-8-13

Wagers

$10 Win 3 ($10)

Total: $10*

*Based on a $100 budget