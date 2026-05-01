Horse racing fans and bettors can use the latest TwinSpires Kentucky Oaks promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credit. The Kentucky Oaks 2026 will run at 8:40 p.m. ET on Friday. Claim up to a $400 in racing credits by using TwinSpires Kentucky Oaks promo code CBSSPORTS here, double what's available to the general public:

View the TwinSpires promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer.

TwinSpires Kentucky Oaks promo code

New users will earn $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on TwinSpires after creating an account using promo code CBSSPORTS. In order to earn the full $400 bonus, you have to wager $1,600 on TwinSpires within the first 30 days after signing up. All bonus funds will be issued within 72 hours of bets being settled. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

Here's how to sign up for TwinSpires using the promo code CBSSPORTS ahead of the Kentucky Oaks.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click CLAIM NOW. Submit all required information, including name, e-mail address, and payment details. Enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Create a username and password, then verify your identity. Click Sign Up.

Once you have made your account and deposited funds, you can choose any race to wager on. Use TwinSpires Kentucky Oaks promo code CBSSPORTS to claim up to $400 in racing credits now:

Kentucky Oaks 2026 betting preview

Zany is the current betting favorite at the Kentucky Oaks at 4-1 after winning the Suncoast Stakes in Tampa and finishing second at the Central Bank Ashland Stakes in Keeneland. Meaning (5-1), Percy's Bar (6-1), Explora (6-1), Counting Stars (8-1) and Prom Queen (8-1) are other contenders but one potentially intriguing longshot could be Dazzling Dame (30-1). The horse won the Busanda Stakes and finished second at the Virginia Oaks but more importantly, is being steered by jockey Luis Saez. Saez won last year's Kentucky Oaks with Good Cheer and has won two of the last four Kentucky Oaks races.

Saez is among several jockeys who will have the chance to complete the Oaks-Derby double. Although it has occurred in the last two years, the 2024 double featured the same jockey and trainer while the 2025 double had the same owner. Irad Ortiz Jr., who is on Zany, will also be steering Kentucky Derby favorite Renegade. Saez will be steering Commandment (6-1 to win Kentucky Derby) in addition to Dazzling Dame. Claim up to $400 in racing credits for the Kentucky Oaks by using the TwinSpires Kentucky Oaks promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers tools for its users to practice responsible gaming, including contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET. TwinsSpires encourages users to wager within their limits and not chase their losses. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly.