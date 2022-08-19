3ICE will be wrapping up its inaugural 52-game season with two semifinal contests along with a consolation and championship game in the Patrick Cup Championship Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 20. During the regular season, the four teams faced off in tournaments each week to crown a weekly champion in the new league.

The three-on-three ice hockey league will now have two semifinal matchups to decide who will be playing in the title game. No. 1 seed Team Mullen (16-5, 32 points) and No. 4 seed Team Murphy (8-9, 11 points) will be facing off in the first semifinal game. The two teams split the six regular season games in which they competed against one another. In addition, Team Mullen and Team Murphy went head-to-head in regular season finals, which resulted in Team Mullen winning both of those weekly titles.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal contest pits No. 2 seed Team Trottier (8-7, 15 points) against No. 3 Team LeClair (9-8, 11 points). In two regular season matchups, each team won one game apiece. Team Trottier won their lone regular season semifinal, which was a 5-4 shootout win back in Week 2.

Team LeClair's Brandon Hawkins enters the Patrick Cup Championship with a league-leading 38 points (20 goals and 18 assists). Team Mullen possesses four of the top six points leaders in the league, including Joe Whitney (37), Tim Coffman (32), Kevin Fitzgerald (30), and Tyler Murovich (28).

Schedule

No. 1 Team Mullen vs. No. 4 Team Murphy, 4 pm.

No. 2 Team Trottier vs. No. 3 Team LeClair, 4:40 p.m.

Consolation Game, 5:20 p.m.

Patrick Cup Championship Game, 6 p.m.

How to watch