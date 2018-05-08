A charity cornhole tournament in Georgia turned into a massive brawl between adults

Being in the Georgia heat makes people do crazy things. One of those things, apparently, is fighting over cornhole. In Douglas County, an Atlanta suburb, the Chamber of Commerce was putting on its seventh annual fundraiser to benefit high school students in the county. Where it messed up was setting a $500 prize. That was apparently too much for people to keep their cool over. A brawl broke out on the cornhole grounds, and punches were thrown.

The video itself is amazing.

Coming up on @FOX5Atlanta: A brawl breaks out between adults at a cornhole fundraiser benefiting high school students in Douglas County. The Chamber's 7th Annual Event ended with punches thrown and t-shirts ripped off. What caused the fight? That's coming up @ 10. @PhotoZorn_FOX5 pic.twitter.com/pdlGcYIIDZ — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) May 8, 2018

Without a doubt, the best part of this cell-phone video is the woman over the loudspeaker announcing that she will turn this tournament around. "IT IS A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER. CUT THE CRAP."

The hero that captured the video, Alex Cannon, who was at the tournament, said that the debate was over scoring discrepancies.

"There was an exchange of words over scoring," he said, via Fox 5 Atlanta. "I think that's what caused it."

Yeah, I'm sure these guys are incredibly fun to golf with.

The video is a renaissance painting of chaos, and you need to watch it about 15 times to really unpack everything. The man in the red shirt walking away with his hands over the head, the guy in the pink polo getting his shirt ripped off, the guy in the pink shorts getting absolutely leveled in the background -- there are countless moments where you see someone getting fed up with someone else.

Fox 5 Atlanta got a statement from the Douglas County Chamber saying: "It is unfortunate that an event that has been so successful in providing scholarships for students and young professionals for the past seven years was overshadowed by a small group of people on Sunday acting inappropriately."