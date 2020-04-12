A horse racing bettor turns 50-cent Pick 5 into more than $500,000

With nearly all of the sports leagues in North America shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sports betting has come to a halt. But, horse racing is one of the few remaining sports available to bet on, with fans able to secure their bets without having to go to the racetrack. And, on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, a bettor made history when he won $524,966.50 on a 50-cent bet.

The unnamed bettor won the Early Pick 5 and ended up correctly picking the winner of the first five races, earning him over a half-million dollars. The winning horses for the first five races of the 13-race lineup at Gulfstream were Freddy Soto, Union Lane, He's a Babe, Enzoexpress and Lashara. Freddy Soto won the first race with 73-1 odds and Union Lane paid out at 34-1 odds.

The payout is the fifth-highest 50-cent Pick 5 payoff in North America history, according to Ed DeRosa, the director of marketing for Brisnet.com, a horse racing info site for handicappers. The winnings are also the third-highest for a non-jackpot.

