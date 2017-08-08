A whole bunch of athletes are getting the runs at London World Championships
London 2017 organizers have said that a bout of gastroenteritis is afflicting athletes staying at the World Championships' official hotel. Sprinter Isaac Makwala of Botswana was unable to run his 200-meter race due to the food poisoning, according to a Facebook post. Makwala also mentioned that other athletes in his hotel were falling ill. Organizers also said that support staff were suffering the same effects.
Makwala is hoping to be able to compete in the 400-meter race. Although generally athletes are scratched from all events if they can't make one, the powers that be may make an exception due to exigent circumstances. He isn't the only athlete visibly afflicted either. Irish hurdler Thomas Barr had to drop out of his 400 due to poisoning.
"I wasn't feeling great yesterday evening and later in the night I was hit with a bad bout of gastroenteritis," he said in a statement. "My whole year has been focused on the World Championships ... and I'm gutted to have to withdraw."
According to BBC's Dan Roan, 30 athletes and staff have been afflicted so far. To try to curb the situation, 30 German athletes are being moved to a different hotel upon their arrival at the games.
Although those involved will certainly be upset with their games being cut short, the hope now is obviously to mitigate any other damage. Seeing a top-ranked sprinter like Makwala unable to participate in events is supremely disappointing, but the games obviously must continue. Should Makwala recover he should be able to run in his best event, the 400, but naturally, the safety of the athletes has to come first.
