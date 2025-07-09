Professional wrestling is its own peculiar art form: actors play roles, but wrestlers live amplified versions of themselves. Mercedes Varnado -- today's Mercedes Mone and once Sasha Banks -- is the same woman shaped by different environments. It's fortuitous that Mone, whose brand often revolves around money, will perform for a record gate at AEW All In on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. It's the culmination of betting on herself.

Mone assumes the role of challenger at All In, vying for "Timeless" Toni Storm's women's world championship. But she does not look like someone starved for gold. Mone currently holds six titles across various promotions, including AEW's TBS championship and CMLL's women's world title, from Mexico's oldest wrestling company.

Her overflowing war chest marks a successful expedition. Mone walked out of WWE in May 2022, along with fellow WWE women's tag team champion Naomi, frustrated with the division's creative direction. It was a bold decision for a wrestler who'd spent most of her career under one roof.

"She wanted it all, but she never got to hold it all," Mone said of Banks, while promoting her new merchandise collection with anime streaming service Crunchyroll, in an interview with CBS Sports. "Mercedes Mone, the CEO, is everything 'The Legit Boss' wanted to be. She controls her life, narrative and intellectual property."

Mone, 33, has solidified herself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. She's the only woman to win championships across AEW, CMLL, NJPW, and WWE. Discovering this version of herself and being afforded the freedom to exercise her creativity in less rigid environments has been the most fulfilling experience of Mone's life.

"It's being the boss of your life, taking control and doing that daily," Mone said. "I feel the best I've ever felt in my professional wrestling career. It's so crazy to say that. I thought maybe my 20s would be my highest point. Here I am going into my 15th year of professional wrestling feeling my greatest. I can't even imagine what the next five years will hold."

Mone's career since signing with AEW has been professionally and personally rewarding. Being more involved in crafting her identity has helped rehabilitate hurt feelings after splitting from WWE in 2022.

"Getting to have dreams when I go to sleep and waking up to achieve them," Mone said. "Not being told I can't. It's getting to do more than just professional wrestling."

One example of spreading her wings beyond wrestling is her Crunchyroll collaboration. The limited-time 11-piece merch collection combines two of her earliest loves, anime and wrestling. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Step Up, the mentorship nonprofit that guides girls to success, perhaps symbolizing Mone's desire to elevate women's wrestling.

"It's a dream come true. I've loved anime since before I can remember…" Mone said. "I always connected with anime, watching it before and after school. It was a different escape before I found pro wrestling.

"To bring these two things that I love so much together, and bring two amazing fanbases together to rock my collection, will be so cool to see."

Mone's accomplishments are unique. Her match with Bianca Belair marked the first time two Black superstars ever headlined WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania. Mone is also the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view, compete in an Iron Man and Hell in a Cell match. But challenging Storm, whom Mone identifies as one of wrestling's great stars, is an experience she puts near the top of her list.

Storm vs. Mone will take place in front of approximately 20,000 fans, in what's speculated to be the largest North American gate and attendance ever for a non-WWE event. Winning the AEW women's title in that setting is another feather in her cap. But it's not up to Varnado, Banks, or Mone to define her legacy -- that power belongs to the fans.

"People will know I put my heart and soul into professional wrestling to be the very best and to elevate women's wrestling to a whole new height," Mone said. "To the point people can chase their dreams."