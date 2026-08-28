The English descend on Wembley Stadium to see one of their own reach the pinnacle. Approximately 45,000 fans are expected in attendance for AEW All In London, with hometown star Will Ospreay challenging for the AEW world championship in the main event.

Kenny Omega, the defending world champion, and Ospreay are tied in their modern series, excluding a 2015 meeting that predated Ospreay's rise. They wrestled for the IWGP United States heavyweight championship twice, winning one apiece. On Sunday, they go all in for one of professional wrestling's biggest prizes. More than 43,000 tickets have been distributed for Sunday's show, according to WrestleTix, marking the second-largest single-day attendance for a wrestling show this year, behind WrestleMania and ahead of SummerSlam.

Nine matches have been announced, featuring almost every champion in the promotion and some of wrestling's all-time biggest stars. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, formerly known as Edge and Christian, defend their tag team titles against The Young Bucks. Mercedes Mone challenges for the AEW women's world title, Jon Moxley defends the continental championship, and Chris Jericho takes part in the critically acclaimed Casino Gauntlet match.

All In isn't a nostalgia act, either. Many of the promotion's homegrown stars make the long walk through Wembley. Willow Nightingale, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight defend their respective titles. Meanwhile, MJF and Darby Allin are among those on the title chase.

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Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday.

Where to watch AEW All In 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (PPV), 11:30 a.m. (Buy-In pre-show)

Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, DAZN, PPV.com, YouTube, DIRECTV

AEW All In 2026 match card

AEW World Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women's World Championship -- Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné World Tag Team Championship -- Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) Continental Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness (Continental Challenge Cup finals)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness (Continental Challenge Cup finals) MJF vs. Andrade El Ídolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Davis vs. Chris Jericho vs. TBA (Casino Gauntlet match)

International Championship -- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada Women's World Tag Team Championship -- Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) (c) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter)

Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) (c) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) TNT Championship -- Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin (Falls Count Anywhere match)

Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin (Falls Count Anywhere match) World Trios Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders vs. The Demand vs. The Dogs vs. Wild Card entrant (Trios Royale Roulette match)*

*Denotes Buy-In pre-show match