AEW All In: Texas live updates, results -- card, grades, 2025 All In matches, start time, where to watch

All Elite Wrestling goes All In with their biggest North American show ever. The professional wrestling company plans to set multiple continental records in Texas on Saturday, featuring marquee matches like Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone and Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada.

A reported 24,000 fans and counting will congregate for All In Texas. It's an impressive feat, marking the largest North American attendance and gate ever for a non-WWE show, eclipsing a record World Championship Wrestling (WCW) held since 1999. Moxley and Storm's title matches are the big ticket items, but All In runs deep with nine pay-per-view matches.

AEW All In Texas is presented live on Saturday from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET with the "Zero Hour" pre-show starting two hours earlier at 1 p.m. You can watch the show via Prime Video, Fubo, PPV.com and YouTube. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing highlights as the action unfolds in the live blog below.

2025 AEW All In: Texas match card

AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Death match)

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

Unified Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)*

Casino Gauntlet Match -- MJF vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. Ricochet vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for men's world title)

AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Vacant TNT Championship -- Dustin Rhodes def. Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara via pinfall with a small package on Garcia.**

Casino Gauntlet match -- MJF def. Kyle O'Reilly via pinfall to earn a shot at the AEW world championship. Mark Briscoe hit O'Reilly with a Jay Driller in the closing moments, only for MJF to steal the pin.



AEW World Trios Championships -- The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) def. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd via pinfall after Joe hit Yuta with a muscle buster.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) via pinfall with a dirty pin.***



"Big Boom" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) via pinfall with a Power Boom from AJ to Romero***

Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty & Carlie Gravo) via pinfall with an iron claw press from Rhodes to Bravo.***

*Winner takes all match for International and Continental titles

**Adam Cole vacated the title pre-match due to an undisclosed health problem

***Denotes "Zero Hour" pre-show match