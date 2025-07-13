AEW All In: Texas results, grades, review, winners: Hangman Page beats Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson returns

A record crowd roared as "Hangman" Adam Page rescued the AEW world championship locked away by Jon Moxley. AEW All In: Texas culminated with Page's multi-year redemption story as he once again held the only world title he's ever known.

All Elite Wrestling's stadium show welcomed the largest North American attendance and gate for a non-WWE show, breaking WCW's quarter-century-old record. The main event, a violent Texas Deathmatch, converged numerous long-running stories such as the Death Riders' kidnapping of the AEW title and the slow reconciliation between Page and Swerve Strickland.

All In featured numerous other memorable moments. "Timeless" Toni Storm overcame Mercedes Mone to retain the AEW women's title, Bryan Danielson and Cope returned, and Adam Cole shockingly vacated the TNT title due to mysterious health issues.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

'Hangman' Page rescues the AEW world title in bloody battle

Moxley and Page engaged in a brutal affair that lived up to its Texas Deathmatch stipulation. The blood flowed early as "Hangman" busted Moxley open with rabid fork strikes to the head. Moxley, who cut his teeth with such stipulations, eagerly engaged. The defending champion introduced a barbed wire steel chair and a glass bottle into the mix. He grotesquely dragged Page through the shattered glass before piledriving him headfirst. Momentum continued to swing between the two bloodied wrestlers until Moxley's Death Rider affiliates intervened. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta beat down Page. Will Ospreay tried to even the odds, but Gabe Kidd intercepted him. Ospreay ate a ringside piledriver before getting his head stomped between a steel chair.

Back in the ring, the headliners perilously battled on the apron over two barbed wire tables. Moxley ultimately won out on the dramatic back-and-forth, suplexing Page through the tables. Moxley continued brutalizing the fan-favorite, supported by his Death Riders. "Hangman" finally regained control once Darby Allin, sidelined by the Death Riders in December, rappelled from the rafters. Allin's distraction allowed Page to surprise Moxley with a buckshot lariat, after which Allin hit the Death Riders with a coffin drop. Moxley also repaid Moxley for the earlier table spot, driving the champ through a table ringside with his signature dead eye move. Page was further aided by a masked Danielson, making his first AEW appearance since Moxley retired him last October. Danielson laid out former pupil Yuta with his signature knee strike before turning his attention to the other Death Riders.

Page's success was short-lived because the Young Bucks, allies of the Death Riders, arrived. Matt and Nick Jackson dropped Page with a double super kick. The violence then, somehow, intensified. Moxley curb-stomped Page into a bed of spikes, followed by a death rider DDT. Page answered the referee's count at nine before collapsing to the mat. Moxley, obsessed with punishing Page, ordered Marina Shafir to retrieve the briefcase holding the AEW world title hostage. Shafir retrieved the belt but found herself suddenly handcuffed to the ring barricade. Prince Nana emerged from the shadows, taunting Shafir. That preceded Strickland's arrival, finally aiding bitter longtime rival Page.

Strickland's interference allowed Page to crack Moxley with a buckshot lariat on the spikes. Strickland left Page with a parting gift, a steel chain. The match ended with Page using the chain to hang and strangle Moxley, mirroring their previous deathmatch. Moxley, on the verge of losing consciousness, frantically submitted. AEW went off the air with Page unveiling the AEW title that Moxley had locked away since November.

Though not void of logical gaps, a brutal and emotionally driven main event that somehow reinvigorated an eight-hour pay-per-view, including the pre-show. "Hangman" Adam Page def. Jon Moxley via pinfall to win the AEW world championship. Grade: A

What else happened at 2025 AEW All In: Texas?

Unified Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Kenny Omega (c) via pinfall with a Rainmaker to win the title.*

with a Rainmaker to win the title.* AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Mercedes Mone via pinfall to retain the title after hitting an avalanche Storm Zero.

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Mercedes Mone via pinfall to retain the title after hitting an avalanche Storm Zero. AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) def. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne) via pinfall to retain the titles after Lashley hit a spear. Post-match, Cope returned to rescue Cage from an attack by his Patriarchy allies and FTR.

to retain the titles after Lashley hit a spear. Post-match, Cope returned to rescue Cage from an attack by his Patriarchy allies and FTR. Casino Gauntlet match -- Athena def. Mina Shirakawa via pinfal l to earn a shot at the AEW women's world championship.



to earn a shot at the AEW women's world championship. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay def. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) via pinfall after a double finisher on Matt.

after a double finisher on Matt. Vacant TNT Championship -- Dustin Rhodes def. Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara via pinfall with a small package on Garcia to win the title.**

with a small package on Garcia to win the title.** Casino Gauntlet match -- MJF def. Kyle O'Reilly via pinfall to earn a shot at the AEW world championship. Mark Briscoe hit O'Reilly with a Jay Driller in the closing moments, only for MJF to steal the pin.



to earn a shot at the AEW world championship. Mark Briscoe hit O'Reilly with a Jay Driller in the closing moments, only for MJF to steal the pin. AEW World Trios Championships -- The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) def. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd via pinfall to retain the titles after Joe hit Yuta with a muscle buster.

to retain the titles after Joe hit Yuta with a muscle buster. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) via pinfall with a dirty pin.***



with a dirty pin.*** "Big Boom" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) via pinfall with a Power Boom from AJ to Romero***

with a Power Boom from AJ to Romero*** Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty & Carlie Gravo) via pinfall with an iron claw press from Rhodes to Bravo.***

*Winner takes all match for International and Continental titles

**Adam Cole vacated the title pre-match due to an undisclosed health problem

***Denotes "Zero Hour" pre-show match