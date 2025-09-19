Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are coming home. The legendary tag team, two of Canada's best professional wrestlers, return to their old stomping grounds in Toronto for AEW All Out.

Copeland and Cage, formerly Edge and Christian, have spent their entire careers orbiting one another. After reuniting at Forbidden Door, their first tag team match in nearly 15 years, the lifelong best friends battle FTR on Saturday. Copeland and Cage are major attractions for AEW on a day when WWE opted to run against them with Wrestlepalooza. Fortunately, AEW's early start time allows fans to watch All Out with no distractions.

AEW often loads its pay-per-views with matches. All Out is no different, featuring approximately a dozen matches with various stipulations and titles at stake. "Hangman" Adam Page defends his world title against TNT champion Kyle Fletcher, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin brawl in a coffin match, and "Timeless" Toni Storm has three challengers for her women's world title.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday afternoon.

Watch 2025 AEW All Out

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch live: fubo (purchase the PPV event now) | Price: $39.99

2025 AEW All Out match card

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

AEW World Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher Jox Moxley vs. Darby Allin (Coffin match)



AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla MJF vs. Mark Briscoe (Table 'n' Tacks match)

TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill

Unifed Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada or The Beast Mortos

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada or The Beast Mortos The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

AEW Tag Team Championship -- Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Josh Alexander) (Ladder match)

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Josh Alexander) (Ladder match) The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)



Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata*



Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale vs. Divine Vanity (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford) and Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)*

*Denotes pre-match