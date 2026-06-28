Where to watch AEW Forbidden Door: Live stream, start time, complete card and matches for Sunday

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are knocking on the Forbidden Door. The two professional wrestling promotions unite for their annual crossover pay-per-view, which also includes representation from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

AEW anchors the show, with their wrestlers featured in all nine main card matches, plus the two pre-show bouts. A 12-man steel cage match headlines Sunday's PPV in San Jose, California. Mark Briscoe and AEW world champion MJF captain their respective teams. If Briscoe wins, he earns a shot at MJF's title.

The main event isn't the only match with title shots hanging in the balance. Forbidden Door concludes the 2026 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cups. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland compete in the men's finals, while Mercedes Mone and Maya World collide in the women's final. The respective tournament winners earn world title shots at All In: London 2026.

Forbidden Door features numerous heavy-hitters in professional wrestling. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defend their recently won tag team titles, their first title reign together in a quarter century. Former world champion Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega compete in separate bouts.

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NJPW and CMLL's contributions include an IWGP global heavyweight title defense, and El Sky Team (Mistico and Mascara Dorada) in action.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Where to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Sunday, June 28

Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California

Start time: 7 p.m.

Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, DAZN, PPV.com, YouTube, DIRECTV

2026 AEW Forbidden Door match card

Team Briscoe (Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Darby Allin, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. MJF and The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Andrade El Idolo, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, and Jake Doyle) (Steel Cage match)

Men's Owen Hart Cup Final -- Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland Women's Owen Hart Cup Final -- Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World

Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW Women's World Championship -- Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid

AEW Continental Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. El Sky Team (Mistico and Mascara Dorada) vs. Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titan)

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship -- Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC

AEW World Tag Team Championship -- Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) (c) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors)

*AEW Women's World Championship -- Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) (c) vs. Thunder Rosa and Olympia

*Skye Blue vs. Maika

*Denotes pre-show match