Fans can always count on All Elite Wrestling to deliver exciting pay-per-views. AEW Revolution is no different. The professional wrestling promotion returns to Los Angeles with a stacked card featuring Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, "Timeless" Toni Storm and more on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena.

AEW Revolution's main event is the culmination of several violent conflicts between AEW world champion Moxley and Cope (formerly Adam Copeland and Edge). It's one of six title matches scheduled for Sunday. Storm, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita and The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashely and Shelton Benjamin defend their titles.

AEW fans are especially amped for an AEW world title eliminator between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet, buoyed by Ricochet's surprisingly entertaining heel run, and Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage grudge match. "Big Boom" A.J. and Big Justice of the viral sensational Costco Guys also return to an AEW ring.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Where to watch 2025 AEW Revolution

Date: Sunday, March 9

Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Watch live: TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube

2025 AEW Revolution match card

AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope AEW International Championship -- Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

AEW Continental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (C) vs. Brody King

Kazuchika Okada (C) vs. Brody King Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher (Steel cage match)

"Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Masnoor and Mason Madden)*

*Pre-show match