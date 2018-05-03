AHL team gives special glasses to blind superfan so she can watch games from crowd

Would you still be a diehard sports fan if you were blind and couldn't see your favorite team play? It's an interesting question to ponder, as that's the case for Springfield Thunderbirds superfan Katrina King.

Or at least it used to be.

King, 23, has cerebral palsy and has been legally blind since birth, which has prevented her from being able to see her favorite AHL team play live in-person. But, despite not being able to see what was unfolding on the ice, King has still become a fixture at Springfield games for over a decade. She attends the games and takes in the sounds and atmosphere while her father records the action so that she can blow it up and watch it at home later.

Pretty amazing dedication, right?

Well, the Thunderbirds recently decided to reward that dedication and repay King for all the support she's shown over the years. The team surprised King with a pair of glasses, equipped with advanced technology, that will help her be able to see the game live. As you'd imagine, the glasses are quite expensive, and King's family thought that'd they only be able to rent them periodically.

But the Thunderbirds footed the bill and purchased a pair of the glasses for their biggest fan to hold onto full-time.

"We take so much for granted," King's father, Rick, told Masslive. "And for Katrina to see something for the first time? You just don't realize how lucky we are to have our sight and the things we have in life. It's a simple thing that she gets so excited for. It just amazes me that she doesn't see that. So this is now going to bring more amazement. I can't wait to take her for her first car ride on the glasses."

It's very awesome when sports teams are able to do something like this for a fan that has invested so much in them, even when it'd probably be easier for that fan to just quit on them. But in this case, it goes beyond just hockey; the Thunderbirds have given a gift that will help make King's life a little easier away from the rink as well, and that's amazing.

"It's moving to know somebody cared this much," said Katrina's father. "Somebody cared that much to make it possible to make her live a little bit better of a life than she did before."