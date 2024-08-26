An Alabama high school football player has died after suffering a injury during a game on Friday.

Caden Tellier, a 16-year-old junior at Alabama's Morgan Academy, suffered an injury while attempting a tackle in the third quarter of his game against Southern Academy. Following the game, Morgan Academy headmaster told CBS News the quarterback had been diagnosed with a brain injury and was flown to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital that night.

Tellier's parents confirmed their son's death in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we covet them for the hard days ahead," the Tellier family wrote. "Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing."

Alabama Indepedent School Association executive director Michael McClendon told CBS News that Tellier suffered a ruptured blood vessel in his brain on a running play. McClendon also revealed the school was "still in the process of gathering details about the accident," and might not have more information for "quite a while."

The school has decided to cancel all of its sporting events this week, which includes Friday's football game against Wilcox Academy.