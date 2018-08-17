Alabama Stakes 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing expert who nailed Breeders' Cup Classic makes picks

The 2018 Alabama Stakes takes place Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, with three horses at 5-1 or lower odds to win it all. Post time is 6:40 p.m. ET, with Midnight Bisou the opening line favorite at 2-1 Alabama Stakes odds, followed by Talk Veuve to Me at 5-2 and Coach Rocks at 5-1. Before you lock in any 2018 Alabama Stakes picks for this all-filly race, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Alabama Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine of the past 14 winners of the Preakness.



Last year, he hit the Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, long before that horse was one of the favorites. He followed up his win in the 2017 Preakness by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. At the 2018 Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and sloppy track. He also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets at Pimlico and then rode Justify in the Belmont too. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Alabama Stakes picks and listed where he believes all eight fillies will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Coach Rocks, who's listed at 5-1 and has five second-place finishes in 11 races, including the Delaware Oaks and Black-Eyed Susan.



"She's been running with the best," Demling told SportsLine. "But to me this isn't a great spot for her to hit the board. I'm fading her in the Alabama Stakes."



Instead, Demling is high on a major long shot that everyone is overlooking. Demling is including her in his trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you. Anyone who backs this filly could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the 2018 Alabama Stakes? And what filly steals the race? Check out the latest Alabama Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Alabama Stakes.



Midnight Bisou (2-1)

Talk Veuve to Me (5-2)

Coach Rocks (5-1)

She's Julie (8-1)

Eskimo Kisses (10-1)

Figarella's Queen (15-1)

Piedi Bianch (20-1)

Auspicious Babe (20-1)