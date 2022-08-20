Nest and Secret Oath renew their budding rivalry on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. In May Secret Oath beat Nest in the Kentucky Oaks. But last month Nest took Round 2 with a victory over Secret Oath in the Coaching Club American Oaks. They meet for the third time on Saturday. Nest is the 1-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Alabama Stakes odds. The Chad Brown-trained Gerrymander is second in the odds at 7-2 in the seven-horse Alabama Stakes 2022 field, while Secret Oath is next on the odds board at 4-1. The other four fillies are 12-1 or higher.

Post time for the 1¼-mile Alabama Stakes 2022 is 5:35 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Alabama Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2022 Alabama Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Secret Oath, who is third in the odds at 4-1. Trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Secret Oath has five wins, one second and two thirds in 10 career starts. She is coming off a second place finish to Nest in the Coaching Club American Oaks.

With that defeat, Secret Oath has now lost back-to-back races for the first time in her career. "I feel as if this filly could be going the wrong way," Weir says.

Instead, Weir's top pick is a horse who "seemingly improves with every start." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is set to bounce back from a run that was "a little disappointing" last time out.

2022 Alabama Stakes odds, post positions

2022 Alabama Stakes odds, post positions