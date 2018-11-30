Alaska earthquake: How the major quake in Anchorage has impacted Alaska Airlines Center and collegiate sporting events
Local sporting events shouldn't be too threatened by Friday morning's back-to-back quakes
Two earthquakes and a brief tsunami warning rocked Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, on Friday morning, sending people from homes and workplaces after roads and buildings were buckled. Keep it locked to CBS News for the latest coverage on the major quake.
Local sporting events should not be affected, however, as most of the games scheduled for the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) are road matchups.
The first and more powerful quake of the day, which measured at 7.0, struck about seven miles north of Anchorage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Area officials initially warned people in Alaska's Kodiak island community that they should seek higher ground in the event of a tsunami off the coastal region of Southern Alaska.
But UAA athletics figure to carry on as usual.
The school's sports teams, the Seawolves, posted on Twitter that "everyone is OK" and confirmed the Alaska Airline Center is closed in the wake of the quakes.
The school's scheduled athletics for the coming days are as follows:
Saturday, Dec. 1
- NCAA Cross Country Championships (Pittsburgh, PA)
- Men's basketball vs. Montana State Billings (Billings, MT)
- Women's basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Nampa, ID)
Friday, Dec. 7
- Hockey vs. Minnesota State Mankato (Mankato, MN)
Saturday, Dec. 8
- Men's basketball vs. Alaska Fairbanks (Fairbanks, AK)
- Green & Gold Intrasquad gymnastics (Alaska Airlines Center)
- Hockey vs. Minnesota State Mankato (Mankato, MN)
