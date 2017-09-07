All Sports Daily Newsletter Trivia Answers

Below are the answers to the All Sports Daily Newsletter trivia questions. How'd you do?

Sept. 7, 2017

Q: With the Chiefs and Patriots kicking the season off tonight, which "ball carrier" scored the first touchdown of the 2016 NFL season?

A: Why it was Andy Janovich of the Denver Broncos, of course. The Broncos fullback continued the tradition of a fullback scoring the first touchdown of the season for the third-straight year.

Sept. 6, 2017

Q: Hurricane Irma has postponed Dolphins-Bucs in Week 1, meaning both teams will play 16 games straight with no bye. The NFL used to not have bye weeks at all. When was the last season where every team played 16 games straight?

A: The 1990 season was the last season where NFL teams played all 16 games without a bye. The league built bye weeks into the schedule starting in 1991.

Sept. 5, 2017

Q: Over the past 50 years, only two NCAA football teams have won the national title after losing their first game of the season. Can you name them?

A: USC, 1974 and Miami (Florida), 1983

Sept. 4, 2017

Q: What is the largest ever margin of victory for a Week 1 NFL game?

A: 55 points, 1973 (Atlanta Falcons 62, New Orleans Saints 7)

Sept. 1, 2017

Q: Nick Saban's done a lot of winning in his college coaching career, but he's only finished one season undefeated. What year was it?

A: 2009, Alabama (14-0)

Aug. 31, 2017

Q: Who was the last Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to also be named a first-team NFL All-Pro by the Associated Press?

A: Cam Newton (Heisman: 2010, All-Pro: 2015)

Aug. 30, 2017

Q: Who was the last NFL QB to finish a game with a zero passer rating (minimum 10 pass attempts)?

A: Peyton Manning, Broncos, 2015 (5-20, 35 yards, 4 interceptions, 0 TDs)

Aug. 29, 2017

Q: What's the most home runs any MLB player has hit in the month of September?

A: 17, Albert Belle (1995) and Babe Ruth (1927)

Aug. 28, 2017

Q: Which players are tied for the record for most consecutive MLB games with a home run?

A: Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956) all homered in eight straight games

Aug. 25, 2017

Q: Who was the last NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl after beginning the season as a backup?

A: Tom Brady, 2001 (replaced Drew Bledsoe after he was injured for the season in Week 2)

Aug. 24, 2017

Q: Who is the heaviest NFL player of all time?

A: Aaron Gibson, 410 pounds (Lions, Cowboys, Bears, 1999-2004)

Aug. 23, 2017

Q: Who is the only player under 6-foot-1 to win the NBA MVP award?

A: Allen Iverson (2000-01)

Aug. 22, 2017

Q: Who was the last former champion boxer to retire undefeated with at least 50 wins?

A: Ricardo Lopez (retired at 51-0-1)

Aug. 21, 2017

Q: Which NFL team has the longest active postseason drought?

A: Buffalo Bills, 17 seasons (last playoff appearance was 1999)

Aug. 18, 2017

Q: Who holds the NFL rookie record for most sacks in a single season?

A: Jevon Kearse (14.5), Tennessee Titans, 1999