Aly Raisman pushes back against gymnastics banning leotards, calls it 'victim shaming'

In the wake of an absolutely massive sexual assault scandal, the United States Olympic Committee and the gymnastics board are doing anything and everything to move past the harrowing Larry Nassar case. One of the ideas being floated among critics was to remove leotards from gymnastics. For Aly Raisman, however, the clothing isn't the problem, and she believes that the suggestion that it is is victim shaming.

Raisman tweeted on the issue, dismissing the idea.

I was recently asked if gymnasts should continue wearing leotards. Leotards r not the problem. The problem is the many pedophiles out there & the adults who enable them. By saying clothing is part of the issue, u are victim shaming/implying survivors should feel it's their fault. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) March 25, 2018

While on the surface it may seem like the proposal has the gymnasts' best interests at heart, it does amount to "but look what she was wearing." The leotards are worn for practicality. They can't be baggy or have pieces that can snag. It would be like asking a swimmer not to wear a swimsuit.

Raisman has been an outspoken women's rights advocate since the trial, during which she delivered a powerful testimony against Nassar. She also did a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition with paint on her skin, delivering messages of female empowerment.

Raisman specifically told Nassar that he wouldn't keep her away from the world of gymnastics. It's obvious by now that she won't let anyone silence her after her horrific experiences.