Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on golf balls, clubs, watches, cart bags, practice gear
This week's special two-day sale features some big savings on sporting goods
Amazon's Prime Day is underway, and this year's extravaganza, which runs for a full 48 hours for the first time ever, includes discounts on a wide variety of golf gear, from club simulators and course watches to ultralight cart bags and swing analyzers.
A limited-time exclusive for Amazon Prime members, Prime Day has been known to feature special summer sales on countless sporting goods and memorabilia, including stitched NFL jerseys for as low as $39.99, and this year is no different. The sales began Monday morning and will run for two full days, covering big-ticket Amazon marketplace items like "Deal of the Day" 1080p Fire TVs, which offer CBS Sports HQ and CBS All Access.
Only those with a Prime subscription are eligible for the deals -- annual memberships cost $119, and per-month memberships cost $13, but include free overnight shipping on many products, with two-day shipping for most others, not to mention access to Prime Video's selection of instant movies and TV shows. (You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime get in on the Prime Day savings.)
If you're signed up to save for Prime Day, you'll find the following golf gear deals as part of the two-day special:
- One dozen Bridgestone Golf Tour B XS Golf Balls -- $30.76 (usually $38.45)
- Cobra Golf 2019 Ultralight Cart Bag -- $128.52 (usually $160.65)
- POLIGO 7-piece Golf-Club Style BBQ Grill Tool Set -- $21.03 (usually $26.29)
- BenShot Pint Glass with Real Golf Ball -- $18.19 (usually $25.99)
- Rapsodo R-Motion and The Golf Club Simulator and Swing Analyzer -- $140 (usually $199.99)
- Garmin Approach S20, GPS Golf Watch with Step Tracking, Preloaded Courses -- $109.99 (usually $147.98)
- Garmin Approach X10, Lightweight GPS Golf Band, Black -- $99.99 (usually $169.99)
- More deals on golf sets, accessories, balls, practice gear, rangefinders for men, women, kids
Looking for even more Prime Day deals? Check out CNET's in-depth coverage of all the biggest and best discounts across Amazon's 2019 Prime Day sales.
