On Jan. 15, Jacky Hunt-Broersma announced her goal of completing 100 marathons in 100 days. Fast forward to April 28, and she officially completed her 102nd marathon in 102 days, setting an unofficial women's world record. The record will become official once Guinness World Records ratifies it.

As if the feat wasn't impressive enough, she achieved it all with only one leg.

"I'm hoping this will inspire others to get out of their comfort zone and try something new and truly see what you are capable of," Hunt-Broersma, 46, wrote in January. "You always got more to give. It doesn't have to be as crazy. It just needs to push you a little out of your comfort zone."

Hunt-Broersma lost her left leg in 2001 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma. She was not a runner before the amputation, but she took up running after as a way to help accept her new body. When she set out to break the marathon world record, Hunt-Broersma also announced she would use the opportunity to raise money for Amputee Blade Runners, a nonprofit organization that provides free running prosthetics for amputees.

Things didn't always go as planned during her 102-day journey, but she showed resilience and pushed past every obstacle. On Day 35, Hunt-Broersma ran half a marathon in the morning and did the rest of the distance on a treadmill at home later to complete the full marathon. However, Hunt-Broersma wrote on Instagram that some people said splitting it up was against the rules, so she decided to do it again that same day and finished just five minutes before midnight.

When Hunt-Broersma announced her original goal, the previous record was 95-straight days set by Alyssa Clark in 2020. Earlier this April, Kate Jayden beat her to the 100-day record by registering 101 consecutive marathons. Hunt-Broersma really wanted her name in the Guinness World Record book, so she decided to go for a little bit longer than originally intended. Jayden wasn't upset about this, instead giving her some words of encouragement when Hunt-Broersma was on Day 86.

"Enjoy Jacky! The road to 101 was not an easy one for me but I'm sure you'll exceed my surpassing of the record too," Jayden wrote on Twitter.

When Hunt-Broersma finally completed her journey on Thursday, she had already won the hearts of many, including two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, who congratulated her on social media.

"You are amazing, truly I'm in awe!" Goucher wrote. "Celebrate and get some well deserved rest!"

After 102 marathons in 102 days, rest seems to be the right call.