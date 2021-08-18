Amy Palmiero-Winters is a Guinness World Record holder. Earlier in August, she ran 100 miles on a treadmill in 21 hours, 43 minutes and 29 seconds -- on one leg. The New Yorker, who lost her left leg to amputation below the knee in 1994 after a motorcycle crash, is one of the first record holders of the organization's newly formed Impairment Records Initiative.

"When I was a child, you only had so many options," Palmiero-Winters told Guiness officials. "You could be a firefighter, you could be a police officer, you could go into the military, you could be an Olympian, or you could be a Guinness World Records title holder."

Palmiero-Winters chose the final option and flourished.

With her blazing time, Palmiero-Winters became the first ever World Record Holder in the fastest 100 miles on a treadmill (female) - LA2 category. "LA2" is for record-holders with one-leg below-the-knee amputations. After her run, Palmiero-Winters accepted a World Record certificate from a Guinness official.

Palmiero-Winters was an accomplished runner before her amputation. She qualified for the Boston Marathon just months before the crash. But while she admits running isn't as physically easy for her now compared to before her injury, the strongest part of her body -- her mind -- made her World Record possible.

"Is it easy? No, it's not easy," Palmiero-Winters said. "Do I make it look easy? Yes I do. Because if I didn't make it look easy, then other people wouldn't want to continue as well. But despite the pain, despite the struggles, I would say it's even better. Before I was just running because it made me feel good, now I get to run because it makes me feel good and it helps other people."