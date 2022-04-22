Letruska, the reigning champion older female, will try to repeat in the Apple Blossom Handicap when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Apple Blossom Handicap horse race on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. Now six years old, Letruska is making just her second start of 2022. Last year, she won six-of-eight starts, including the Apple Blossom, en route to winning the Eclipse award as the champion older female. On Saturday, she'll square off against Ce Ce, who won last year's Eclipse award as the champion female sprinter. Letruska is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Apple Blossom Handicap odds, while Ce Ce is 2-1 in the five-horse 2022 Apple Blossom field.

Post time for the Apple Blossom Handicap 2022 is 3:18 p.m. ET.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

This year, he has hit the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes ($1,678), the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, Louisiana Derby and Jenny Wiley Stakes, the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby ($660) and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores.

Top Apple Blossom Handicap picks for Saturday

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Letruska, even though she is arguably the best female horse in training. Ranked No. 3 in NTRA's Thoroughbred Poll behind two males (Country Grammer and Life Is Good), Letruska has won six of her last seven starts. The only defeat during that stretch came when she got caught up in a pace battle in the Breeders' Cup Distaff.

Weir believes that Letruska cannot continue performing at this level. "She's now a six-year-old; at some point there could be some regression," he told SportsLine.

2022 Apple Blossom Handicap odds