Arch Manning continues to rewrite his high school's record book. Less than a month after passing uncles Peyton and Eli Manning in career passing touchdowns at Isidore Newman, Arch shattered the school record for career total touchdowns after passing for four scores on Friday.



Entering the game against Country Day, Manning trailed Jay Tyler -- a quarterback at Isidore Newman who went on to play wide receiver at Stanford from 2015-17 -- by two touchdowns. Manning tied Tyler by halftime, throwing touchdowns to Anthony Jones and Peter Loop from 38 and 10 yards out, respectively.

Manning officially broke Tyler's record with a 40-yard touchdown throw to Jones in the third quarter. In the fourth, Manning connected with Kai Donaldson for a 25-yard score to seal his team's 31-14 victory.

As if the game wasn't momentous enough for Manning, it was also Senior Night. Manning was honored before the game with his parents, Cooper Manning and Ellen Heidingsfelder, by his side.

After securing the career total touchdowns record on Friday, Manning now owns every single passing and touchdown record for Isidore Newman, according to Fox 8. He'll have plenty of opportunities to extend his records over the coming weeks, as Isidore Newman has two regular-season games and the playoffs ahead. Isidore Newman (6-1) will return to action next Friday against M.L. King Charter.

This is the final high school season for Manning, 247Sports' top 2023 recruit, as he's slated to join Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns next fall.