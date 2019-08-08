Argentina women's basketball team forced to forfeit Pan Am game for wearing the wrong uniforms

Losing is hard, but having to forfeit for something completely avoidable seems like an even more difficult a pill to swallow. The Argentina women's national basketball team showed up in the wrong uniforms on Wednesday a their game against Colombia in the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. This resulted in the team not being able to participate.

They showed up in their blue gear but were meant to be wearing their white uniforms. What seemed like an honest mistake turned into a disaster for the team.

Colombia was in dark blue uniforms, the appropriate ones assigned to the team for this particular game, and because of the similarity in color, the Argentine team was told to change or forfeit. The 15 minutes allotted to get the proper uniforms was not enough, and the team was unable to make the switch happen.

The mishap caused women's basketball development direction Karina Rodriguez and Argentina team leader Hernan Amaya to resign. "It's one of the saddest moments of my career," Amaya said on Twitter. "I take full responsibility for what happened."

Es uno de los momentos más tristes de mi carrera. Asumo total responsabilidad por lo sucedido. Ya he presentado mi renuncia al cargo. — Hernán Amaya (@coachamaya) August 7, 2019

The forfeit, translating to a 20-0 loss, eliminated the team from advancing to the group stages, though the team still had to face the Virgin Islands in a meaningless game on Thursday. Argentina not only wore the correct white uniforms for the game but won 73-59. Argentina now set to play in the fifth-place game.