Argentina women's basketball team forced to forfeit Pan Am game for wearing the wrong uniforms
The mishap eliminated Argentina from title contention
Losing is hard, but having to forfeit for something completely avoidable seems like an even more difficult a pill to swallow. The Argentina women's national basketball team showed up in the wrong uniforms on Wednesday a their game against Colombia in the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. This resulted in the team not being able to participate.
They showed up in their blue gear but were meant to be wearing their white uniforms. What seemed like an honest mistake turned into a disaster for the team.
Colombia was in dark blue uniforms, the appropriate ones assigned to the team for this particular game, and because of the similarity in color, the Argentine team was told to change or forfeit. The 15 minutes allotted to get the proper uniforms was not enough, and the team was unable to make the switch happen.
The mishap caused women's basketball development direction Karina Rodriguez and Argentina team leader Hernan Amaya to resign. "It's one of the saddest moments of my career," Amaya said on Twitter. "I take full responsibility for what happened."
The forfeit, translating to a 20-0 loss, eliminated the team from advancing to the group stages, though the team still had to face the Virgin Islands in a meaningless game on Thursday. Argentina not only wore the correct white uniforms for the game but won 73-59. Argentina now set to play in the fifth-place game.
-
Actor responds to criticism of QB role
Not everyone was sold on the actor in the role of 'star quarterback'
-
Belgian cyclist dies after crash
Lambrecht crashed during the third stage of the Tour de Pologne
-
Mitchie Brusco lands 1260 at X Games
Skateboarder Mitchie Brusco makes history at the 2019 X Games
-
2019 Test Stakes odds, top predictions
Jody Demling has also hit 9 of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs
-
Whitney Stakes odds, best bets, picks
Jody Demling is on a hot streak on his horse racing picks
-
Birth of the Drake curse
If you see Drake in your favorite team's jersey, the night might not end well