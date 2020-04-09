Ariana Grande recreates scene from 'The Waterboy' while in self-quarantine

The free time that is in abundance during this period of self-isolation has given people has helped fuel all sorts of creative energy from all sorts of folks, including famous creatives themselves. Pop superstar Ariana Grande decided to channel her quarantine boredom into recreating a classic scene from the Adam Sandler movie "The Waterboy."

For those unfamiliar, the 1998 comedy is the story of Bobby Boucher (Adam Sandler) who serves as a water boy for a successful college football team before getting fired. He then ends up becoming the water boy for a significantly less talented team and ultimately gets on the roster after the desperate coach of that team (Henry Winkler) sees Boucher absolutely wreck a guy who teased him. This scene comes after Sandler's character starts to make a name for himself on the field.

and how’d u all make use of YOUR day ? pic.twitter.com/R3zf882jOM — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 6, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Grande is the star of the clip, which also features former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies and best friend Aaron Simon Gross. Sandler himself tweeted out his approval of the performance.

She reprised her roles as Boucher in another scene recreation from the movie where Sandler's character brings the woman he's seeing to meet his mother for the first time. This time, Gillies plays Boucher's love interest, Vicki Vallencourt, and Grande's mother Joan Grande plays Mama Boucher.

another super productive day pic.twitter.com/qHXK2FXGND — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 8, 2020

At this rate, the pop star should just do a shot-for-shot remake of the movie.