The 16th-seeded Long Island Sharks battle the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament West Region on Friday. LIU won the NEC Tournament championship with a 79-70 win over Mercyhurst on March 10, while Arizona claimed the Big 12 title with a 79-74 win over Houston on Saturday. The Sharks (24-10), who have won five in a row, won the Northeast Conference regular season crown with a 15-3 mark in league play. The Wildcats (32-2), who are ranked second in the latest Associated Press poll, have won nine straight. They finished on top of the Big 12 regular-season standings with a 16-2 conference record.

Tipoff from Viejas Arena in San Diego is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Arizona leads the all-time series 1-0, posting a 62-61 win in 1951. Arizona is a 30.5-point favorite in the latest LIU vs. Arizona odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Arizona vs. LIU picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated LIU vs. Arizona 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. LIU:

LIU vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -30.5 LIU vs. Arizona over/under: 148.5 points LIU vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -100000, LIU +6750 LIU vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine LIU vs. Arizona TV: TNT

Top LIU vs. Arizona predictions

After 10,000 simulations of LIU vs. Arizona, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last eight LIU games, and in three of the last four Arizona games. LIU is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games. Arizona, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Sharks to have three players score 13.6 points or more, including Greg Gordon, who is projected to score 14 points. The Wildcats are projected to have seven players score 10.6 or more points, led by Brayden Burries, who is projected to score 16.7 points. The model is projecting 151 combined points as the Over clears in 56% of simulations.

How to make Arizona vs. LIU picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona vs. LIU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.