The No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats and No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks will meet in the final game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday night. Arizona lost to Houston in the Big 12 Tournament title game last weekend, but it got back on track with a 93-65 win over No. 13 seed Akron on Friday. Oregon finished seventh in the Big Ten regular-season standings before losing to top-seed Michigan State in the conference tournament. The Ducks are coming off a dominant performance of their own, beating No. 12 seed Liberty in an 81-52 final to set up this contest between former Pac-12 rivals.

The game from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle tips off at approximately 9:40 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Oregon odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any Oregon vs. Arizona picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Oregon and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Oregon vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Oregon spread: Arizona -3.5

Arizona vs. Oregon over/under: 152.5 points

Arizona vs. Oregon money line: Arizona -177, Oregon +147

ARIZ: 19-16 against the spread (ATS) this season

ORE: 16-17-1 ATS this season

Arizona vs. Oregon picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Arizona can cover

Arizona finished third behind Houston and Texas Tech in the Big 12 this season, but it showcased its ceiling with wins over the Red Raiders and Iowa State during conference play. The Wildcats opened their hopeful NCAA Tournament run with a 93-65 win over Akron on Friday, easily covering the spread as 14-point favorites. Junior guard Jaden Bradley had a team-high 19 points while adding six rebounds and three assists.

Senior forward Trey Townsend had 16 points and eight rebounds, shooting 7-of-8 from the floor. The Wildcats are led by senior guard Caleb Love, who is averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Oregon has only covered the spread once in its last six games against Big 12 opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon was a bit of a forgotten team in a deep Big Ten this season, finishing seventh in the regular-season standings. The Ducks closed the regular season on a seven-game winning streak though, including an overtime road win at Wisconsin. They raced out to a 44-20 lead at halftime against Liberty on Friday before cruising to an 81-52 victory.

Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad had 17 points, while senior center Nate Bittle posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bittle leads Oregon with 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and he is joined in double figures by three teammates. The Ducks have covered the spread in 13 of the last 18 meetings between these former Pac-12 rivals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arizona vs. Oregon picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Oregon spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,000 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.