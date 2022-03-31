Secret Oath can make her case to take on the boys in the 2022 Kentucky Derby when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. A three-year-old filly trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Secret Oath has four wins and one third in six career starts. With a strong performance on Saturday, she could make the case to be the first filly to run in the Kentucky Derby since Devil May Care in 2010. Secret Oath is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Arkansas Derby odds. Doppelganger, who was recently transferred from trainer Bob Baffert to Tim Yakteen, is getting 3-1 Arkansas Derby odds 2022 in the nine-horse 2022 Arkansas Derby field

Post time for the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby 2022 is 7:35 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top three choices on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Arkansas Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

And since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 11 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Top 2022 Arkansas Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Cyberknife, even though he is an 8-1 long shot. Trained by Brad Cox, winner of the 2021 Eclipse Award for best trainer, Cyberknife has two wins and two seconds in five career starts. He is coming off a victory in an allowance race on Feb. 19.

Yu likes how he bounced back from a sixth place finish in the Lecomte Stakes with a win in his last start. "I'm a sucker for a green horse with talent, and I think this colt has that," she told SportsLine. Yu is using Cyberknife prominently in her 2022 Arkansas Derby bets.

