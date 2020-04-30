Arkansas Derby: How to watch, pole positions, odds

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the horse racing schedule in a big way. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5, but horse racing does return for live action this weekend in the form of the Arkansas Derby.

The Arkansas Derby, considered a prep race for the Kentucky Derby, was moved to May -- which is when the Run for the Roses usually takes place -- this year in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The race offers 170 total Kentucky Derby qualifying points for each division. The winner receives 100 points, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers get 40, 20, and 10 points respectively in the run towards the Kentucky Derby.

In addition, the race was split into two divisions of 11 horses apiece because there were 22 entrants. Charlatan (1-1 odds) is considered the favorite right now in Division 1 and was trained by the legendary Bob Baffert. Baffert-trained horses have won the Arkansas Derby in five of the last eight years. Gouverneur Morris could be in contention to finish near the top of the Arkansas Derby.

Pole positions and odds

Division 1

Charlatan (1-1) Gouverneur Morris (9-2) Anneau d'Or (6-1) Shooters Shoot (8-1) Basin (8-1) Winning Impression (15-1) My Friends Beer (20-1) Wrecking Crew (20-1) Crypto Cash (20-1) Mo Mosa (30-1) Jungle Runner (30-1)

Division 2

Nadal (5-2) King Guillermo (3-1) Wells Bayou (7-2) Storm the Court (6-1) Silver Prospector (10-1) Fast Enough (12-1) Farmington Road (12-1) Finnick the Fierce (15-1) Taishan (15-1) Saratogian (50-1) Code Runner (50-1)

Arkansas Derby