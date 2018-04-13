Arkansas Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Next stop after the Arkansas Derby -- Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby on May 5. USATSI

The $1 million Arkansas Derby, the last major Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Post time is 7:18 p.m. ET. Todd Pletcher-trained Magnum Moon is the favorite at 8-5.

Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Arkansas Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Arkansas Derby on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Demling stayed hot at the UAE Derby, correctly picking Mendelssohn, not to mention he cashed his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets too.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Arkansas Derby picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Bob Baffert-trained Solomini, despite that horse being the second-biggest favorite at 2-1.

"He needs to show me a lot of improvement and this is a tough, tough spot here at Oaklawn," Demling said.

Solomini hasn't won a race since September and finished second to Magnum Moon in last month's Rebel Stakes. Demling says Solomini barely cracks the top five in the Arkansas Derby.

Another shocker: Combatant, going off at 6-1, makes a serious run at the title. Demling says Combatant will be in the mix as the field turns toward home.

Combatant took third in the Rebel Stakes after consecutive runner-up finishes in the Southwest Stakes, Smarty Jones Stakes and Remington Springboard Mile.

Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the $1 million Arkansas Derby? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Arkansas Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Arkansas Derby.

Magnum Moon (8-5)

Solomini (2-1)

Quip (9-2)

Combatant (6-1)

Tenfold (10-1)

Dream Baby Dream (15-1)

Machismo (20-1)

Beautiful Shot (30-1)

Plainsman (30-1)