Arkansas Derby odds, predictions 2019: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races gives best picks

Kentucky Derby hopefuls hit the dirt at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Saturday for the 2019 Arkansas Derby, a $1 million prep race featuring 11 top horses. The group will run from the starting gate at 7:43 p.m. ET. It's raining ahead of post time, and the latest Hot Springs weather is calling for more precipitation and temperatures in the 50s. Despite the weather, the Arkansas Derby 2019 is packed with contenders, and the latest odds reflect that. The Bob Baffert-trained Improbable, who has never finished lower than second in any race, is the 8-5 favorite in the live 2019 Arkansas Derby odds, with Omaha Beach, coming off a win in the Rebel Stakes in March, next up at 2-1. Long Range Toddy, one of four entrants from trainer Steve Asmussen, is at 5-1 odds. The Arkansas Derby is the final Kentucky Derby prep race, and 10 of the 11 horses need a top-two finish to punch their ticket to Churchill Downs. With so much on the line and so many contenders, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before placing your own 2019 Arkansas Derby picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks two years ago, you would have won over $11,000. At the Arlington Million last August, he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gun Runner to win, he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. That was the start of an impressive year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. He also confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. That horse went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Goldberg got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now that the 2019 Arkansas Derby field is set, Goldberg is releasing his horse racing picks, predictions and exotic bets for Saturday's race at SportsLine.

One surprise: Goldberg is high on Country House, a 12-1 long shot. Trained by Bill Mott, the three-year-old colt was fourth in the Louisiana Derby and second to War of Will in the Risen Star Stakes. He's failed to hit the board just once in his career, and that was in his very first race.

"Country House could be the closer. He could surprise a lot of people on Saturday," Goldberg told SportsLine. Mott has never won the Arkansas Derby, but his horses took down the Oaklawn Handicap, also at Oaklawn Park, in back-to-back years in 1995 and 1996, so he knows what it takes to win at this track.

Moreover, Country House will be ridden by one of the top closing jockeys of all-time in Joel Rosario. The horse has been prone to slow starts, but coming out of the No. 8 post could keep him out of traffic.

Another shocker: Goldberg wants no part of Long Range Toddy, one of the top 2019 Arkansas Derby contenders at 5-1. The colt is coming off an impressive win at the Rebel Stakes in which he beat fellow Arkansas Derby contenders Improbable and Galilean. And despite the fact that Improbable is Saturday's race favorite, Goldberg says Long Range Toddy doesn't even hit the board.

One big reason -- Long Range Toddy is the lone horse in the field that doesn't need a top-two finish in order to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Consequently, Asmussen and jockey Jon Court may not risk pushing him too hard. There are far better values in the 2019 Arkansas Derby lineup than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Goldberg is also eyeing a longshot with plenty of speed and a strong jockey to win the Arkansas Derby 2019. He's putting this horse in all his exotics, and so should you. He's only sharing which horse it is, and which bets to make for a huge payday, at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Arkansas Derby picks? And which horse with plenty of speed is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Arkansas Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Arkansas Derby, and find out.



Improbable 8-5

Omaha Beach 2-1

Long Range Toddy 5-1

Gray Attempt 8-1

Galilean 10-1

Country House 12-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Six Shooter 30-1

Tikhvin Flew 30-1

Jersey Agenda 30-1

One Flew South 50-1