Arkansas Derby odds, predictions 2019: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races releases top picks

The winner of Saturday's 2019 Arkansas Derby will join a prestigious group of past champions. In 2015, American Pharoah won at Oaklawn Park before taking down the Kentucky Derby. The Bob Baffert-trained colt ultimately became just the 12th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history before retiring with a pristine 9-2 record. In 2005, Afleet Alex won the Arkansas Derby before taking down the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. And in 2004, Smarty Jones emerged victorious in Arkansas, and went on to capture titles in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness before finishing as the runner-up to Birdstone at Belmont Park. Saturday's 2019 Arkansas Derby lineup features 11 horses, led by Baffert's Improbable, the favorite at 8-5. Trained by Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach is right behind Improbable in the current 2019 Arkansas Derby odds at 2-1. Post time for the final Kentucky Derby prep race is 7:43 p.m. ET. Before you lock in any 2019 Arkansas Derby picks and predictions, see what horse racing icon Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks two years ago, you would have won over $11,000. At the Arlington Million last August, he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gun Runner to win, he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. That was the start of an impressive year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. He also confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. That horse went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Goldberg got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

"Country House could be the closer," Goldberg told SportsLine. Mott has never won the Arkansas Derby, but his horses took down the Oaklawn Handicap, also at Oaklawn Park, in back-to-back years in 1995 and 1996, so he knows what it takes to win at this track. Goldberg believes that Country House ran out of gas in the Louisiana Derby after a tough ride, but "could be a surprise" on Saturday at the Arkansas Derby 2019.

"Country House could be the closer," Goldberg told SportsLine. Mott has never won the Arkansas Derby, but his horses took down the Oaklawn Handicap, also at Oaklawn Park, in back-to-back years in 1995 and 1996, so he knows what it takes to win at this track. Goldberg believes that Country House ran out of gas in the Louisiana Derby after a tough ride, but "could be a surprise" on Saturday at the Arkansas Derby 2019. He's a target for anyone looking for a major payday.

Another shocker: Goldberg wants no part of Long Range Toddy, one of the top 2019 Arkansas Derby contenders at 5-1. He is coming off an impressive win at the Rebel Stakes at this track, where he beat Improbable.

But while the other 10 horses need a top-two finish to guarantee a berth into the 2019 Kentucky Derby, the pressure is off this colt. Long Range Toddy has already accrued enough points in prep races to get to Louisville and could use the Arkansas Derby as a tune-up rather than a must-win event.

Improbable 8-5

Omaha Beach 2-1

Long Range Toddy 5-1

Gray Attempt 8-1

Galilean 10-1

Country House 12-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Six Shooter 30-1

Tikhvin Flew 30-1

Jersey Agenda 30-1

One Flew South 50-1