Arkansas Derby odds, predictions 2019: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Amateur and professional bettors alike will have their eyes on Oaklawn Park on Saturday, site of the 2019 Arkansas Derby. It's the final race of the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, so there's plenty at stake. The 11-horse 2019 Arkansas Derby lineup goes to post at 7:43 p.m. ET and includes six entrants with odds of 12-1 or lower. Improbable, who has won three of his four career races including the Los Alamitos Futurity in December, is the favorite with 2019 Arkansas Derby odds of 8-5, followed by Omaha Beach (2-1), who's on a two-race winning streak including a victory over Game Winner at the Rebel Stakes. Fellow Rebel Stakes winner Long Range Toddy (5-1) and Gray Attempt (8-1) are close behind. Top trainers with Triple Crown aspirations, including Bob Baffert and Steve Asmussen, have entries in this important race, so before placing any 2019 Arkansas Derby picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks two years ago, you would have won over $11,000. At the Arlington Million last August, he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gun Runner to win, he also hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. That was the start of an impressive year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. He also confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. That horse went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

A legendary handicapper, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico last year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Goldberg got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now that the 2019 Arkansas Derby field is set, Goldberg is releasing his horse racing picks, predictions and exotic bets for Saturday's race.

One surprise: Goldberg is high on Country House, a 12-1 long shot who has two graded-stakes races under his belt. He took second to War of Will in the Risen Star Stakes and ran a strong fourth in a competitive Louisiana Derby. Goldberg says Country House drew an appealing post position at No. 8. If the colt gets off to a fast start, he could join another Bill Mott-trained horse, Tacitus, at Churchill Downs next month.

Another shocker: Goldberg wants no part of Long Range Toddy, one of the top 2019 Arkansas Derby contenders at 5-1. He is coming off an impressive win at the Rebel Stakes at this track, where he beat Improbable.

But while the other 10 horses need a top-two finish to guarantee a berth into the 2019 Kentucky Derby, the pressure is off this colt. Long Range Toddy has already accrued enough points in prep races to get to Louisville and could use the Arkansas Derby as a tune-up rather than a must-win event.

Goldberg is also eyeing a longshot with plenty of speed and a strong jockey to win the Arkansas Derby 2019. He's putting this horse in all his exotics, and so should you. He's only sharing which horse it is, and which bets to make for a huge payday, at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Arkansas Derby picks? And which horse with plenty of speed is a must-back? See the complete 2019 Arkansas Derby odds below.



Improbable 8-5

Omaha Beach 2-1

Long Range Toddy 5-1

Gray Attempt 8-1

Galilean 10-1

Country House 12-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Six Shooter 30-1

Tikhvin Flew 30-1

Jersey Agenda 30-1

One Flew South 50-1