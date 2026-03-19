The 13th-seeded Hawaii Rainbow Warriors face the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament West Region on Thursday. Hawaii is coming off a 71-64 win over UC Irvine in the Big West tournament final on March 15, while Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt 86-75 to win the SEC Tournament title on Sunday. The Rainbow Warriors (24-8), who have won six of seven, placed second in the Big West regular-season standings with a 14-6 mark. The Razorbacks (26-8), who have won five straight, placed second in the SEC at 13-5 in league play. Darius Acuff Jr., the SEC Player of the Year, had 91 points and 23 assists in three games while making 12 of 24 3-pointers in the SEC tournament.

Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Arkansas leads the all-time series 2-0. The Razorbacks are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Hawaii vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Hawaii picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hawaii vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arkansas vs. Hawaii:

Hawaii vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -14.5 Hawaii vs. Arkansas over/under: 158.5 points Hawaii vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -1471, Hawaii +836 Hawaii vs. Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawaii vs. Arkansas TV: TBS

Top Hawaii vs. Arkansas predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawaii vs. Arkansas, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (158.5 points). The total has gone over in 65% of Arkansas games this season. The total has gone over in five of the Rainbow Warriors' last seven games.

The model projects the Rainbow Warriors to have four players score 10.6 points or more, including Dre Bullock, who is projected to score 14.8 points. The Razorbacks are projected to have five players score 10.3 points or more, led by Darius Acuff Jr., who is projected to score 22.9 points. The model is projecting 161 combined points as the Over clears in 53.4% of simulations.

How to make Hawaii vs. Arkansas picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.