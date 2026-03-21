The No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) will face the No. 12 seed High Point Panthers (31-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. Arkansas won the SEC Tournament last week, and it added to its momentum with a 97-78 win over No. 13 seed Hawaii on Thursday. High Point won the Big South regular season and tournament titles before knocking off No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the first round on Thursday. The Panthers have won 15 consecutive games, overcoming an eight-point deficit against the Badgers.

Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. Arkansas is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. High Point odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 170.5. Before making any High Point vs. Arkansas picks, check out the Arkansas vs. High Point predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Arkansas vs. High Point 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for High Point vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. High Point spread: Arkansas -12.5 Arkansas vs. High Point over/under: 170.5 points Arkansas vs. High Point money line: Arkansas -877, High Point +575 Arkansas vs. High Point picks: See picks at SportsLine Arkansas vs. High Point TV: TBS

Top Arkansas vs. High Point predictions

After 10,000 simulations of High Point vs. Arkansas, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (170.5 points). Arkansas has the No. 2 scoring average (90.1 points per game) nationally and the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom. High Point ranks inside the top 45 in KenPom in adjusted tempo, so this game is going to be played at a fast pace.

The Panthers rank fourth nationally in points per game (89.8) as they get set for their second game against a power conference team this season. Arkansas has scored 86-plus points in 10 of its last 12 games and nearly cracked 100 on Thursday. The model has these teams combining for 171 points, as the Over hits in 56% of simulations. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Arkansas vs. High Point picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of High Point vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. High Point, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the High Point vs. Arkansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.