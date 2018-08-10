Arlington Million 2018 odds, predictions: Expert who nailed nine Preakness winners makes picks

The 2018 Arlington Million takes place Saturday from Arlington Park outside Chicago. The is a Breeders' Cup Challenge Series "Win and You're In" race for the Longines Turf. The post time is 7:08 p.m. ET with five horses with opening odds between 3-1 and 6-1 to win it all. Oscar Performance is the favorite at 3-1 Arlington Million odds, followed by Robert Bruce at 9-2. Almanaar, Deauville and Money Multiplier are all 6-1. Before you bet the loaded field at the Arlington Million 2018, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Arlington Million on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine of the past 14 winners of the Preakness.



It's no fluke, either. Last year, he hit the Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, long before that horse was one of the favorites. He followed up his win in the 2017 Preakness by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. At the 2018 Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and sloppy track. He also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets at Pimlico and then backed Justify in the Belmont too. Anyone who has followed Demling's horse racing picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Arlington Million picks and listed where he believes all 11 horses will finish.



One surprise: We can tell you he's not high on Almanaar, one of three Chad Brown horses in the race and a favorite at 6-1.



"Almanaar will be trying to close in the end, but he's a bit of an unknown," Demling told SportsLine. "He was in great form last year and then missed a lot of time because of an injury. Can he win against this tough field in his second race back after being on the shelf? I don't think so."



Instead, Demling is high on a horse that has the tools to put together a winning race. Demling expects him to start strong and finish stronger, and so he's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets.



Which horse wins the 2018 Arlington Million? And what horse steals the race? Check out the latest Arlington Million odds below:



Oscar Performance (3-1)

Robert Bruce (9-2)

Almanaar (6-1)

Deauville (6-1)

Money Multiplier (6-1)

Spring Quality (8-1)

Divisidero (10-1)

Century Dream (12-1)

Catcho En Die (20-1)

Circus Couture (30-1)

Twenty Four Seven (30-1)