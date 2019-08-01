Ashley Wagner, ex-Olympic skater, says John Coughlin sexually assaulted her in 2008

Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Wagner is the latest skater to publicly accuse John Coughlin of sexual assault.

Wagner says the assault occurred when she was 17 years old in 2008. The now 28-year-old described Coughlin's actions against her in a USA Today Sports article this week. According to her, the incident happened in June of 2008 when Coughlin, who was 22 at the time, went into her bed, kissed her and groped her without consent.

She says it occurred in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a party at the U.S. team's figure skating camp.

"I was absolutely paralyzed in fear," Wagner wrote.

She said Coughlin left the room only after she grabbed his hand and told him to stop.

"I now know that regardless of the events of that night, I got into that bed thinking I was safe to just fall asleep. He was the one who took away that safety," Wagner wrote. "I went into that house just wanting to have fun with my friends. He was the one who shattered all of that."

In February, Wagner brought her accusations to U.S. Figure Skating officials.

"What happened to Ashley should not happen to anyone, period," USFS spokeswoman Barbara Reichert told USA Today. "Ashley is incredibly strong; not just to have the courage to come forward with her story, but to share her experience publicly to help others."

Wagner said the #MeToo movement was a significant reason why she is sharing her story.

"I didn't really genuinely process what this was until the start of the #MeToo movement," Wagner said. "Hearing other women come forward with their stories, it kind of made me reflect on this experience in a completely different manner. I had always felt violated but something within that movement really showed me that I was violated and I did have my safety and comfort taken away from me that night."

In January, Coughlin, 33, died by suicide. His death came one day after he was given an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating for unspecified conduct. At the time of his suspension, three people had accused him of sexual misconduct, with two of the claims coming from minors. One minor who came forward was Bridget Namiotka, his former pairs teammate.