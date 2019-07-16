Athletes peek into what their futures might look like with viral #AgeChallenge on social media
Sport stars across the spectrum are taking part in latest social media trend
The newest trend on social media is posting pictures using a filter to see what the future quite literally, looks like. Pro athletes have jumped on board, using the FaceApp's old age feature and posting the results.
Kevin Love took to Instagram to share his #AgeChallenge photo, capturing it, "Kevin Popovich".
The Baltimore Ravens jumped on board, showing what some of their stars will look like once they've aged.
Sports power couple P.K. Suuban and Lindsey Vonn had fun with the filter as well.
Texas Rangers right fielder Hunter Pence said even when he is old and grey, he will still be in MLB.
Former NFL player and current analyst Shannon Sharpe showed fans that age is just a number.
DeMar DeRozan just wants this trend to come to an end. He shared a video asking the world who started this trend.
Warning: Video contains profanity
