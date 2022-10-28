On Saturday, CBS will air a 30-minute special called "Athletes Unlimited: A Pro Sports Revolution" at 1:30 p.m. ET. "Athletes Unlimited: A Pro Sports Revolution," which will be hosted by Heahter Cox, will focus on the formation of the professional women's sports league, which were originally founded back in March 2020.

The special, which will also be streaming on Paramount+, will discuss the nine seasons of champions being crowned, an overview of how Athletes Unlimited's scoring system works and how some of the sport's biggest stars have developed within the brand.

Athletes Unlimited has developed an all-new model for women's professional sports that has been utilized in sports such as softball, volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse.

"We believe the traditional model of pro sports is not built to bring out the best in athletes, or to deliver the most to its fans. So we developed an all-new model for pro athletes and sports – and for you," Athletes Unlimited says in its mission statement on its official website.

