ATP forced to apologize after tennis ceremony is slammed for being 'sexist'

A tennis tournament's draw ceremony is coming under fire for being "sexist" and uncomfortable this week, so much so that organizers were forced to apologize for the way it was carried out.

The story comes out of Milan, where the Next Gen ATP Finals Draw featured players selecting their round-robin group via female models on a catwalk. Here's the event's rundown, courtesy of The Telegraph:

The Next Gen series is an eight-man competition taking place for the first time this year, pitting the world's top seven 21-and-under singles players, plus an Italian wild card, against one another in two round-robin groups of four, with semi-finals and a final following to determine the best young tennis player on the planet. The draw, which took place in Milan on Sunday night, involved each player taking turns to pick a model, each of whom had the letter 'A' or 'B' hidden on their body. That letter would then correspond to the round-robin group into which the player would go.

If the description isn't painting enough of a picture for you, there's video evidence to showcase how strange it was.

The ATP NextGen Milan draw ceremony made players select models to determine their groups. Stunningly uncomfortable, cringeworthy and trashy. pic.twitter.com/g63OfK5IOK — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 5, 2017

The ceremony left a lot of people uncomfortable, and the reaction seemed to range from "awkward" at best, and "sexist" at worst.

Good job @ATPWorldTour 👏👏👏 Supposed to be a futurist event right 🤤? #backtozero https://t.co/CYWQJaEezA — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) November 6, 2017

As a result, the ATP issued an apology this week.

"ATP and Red Bull apologize for the offence caused by the draw ceremony for the Next Gen ATP Finals," the statement said. "The intention was to integrate Milan's rich heritage as one of the fashion capitals of the world. However, our execution of the proceedings was in poor taste and unacceptable. We deeply regret this and will ensure that there is no repeat of anything like it in the future."

The inaugural tournament was conceived as a way of testing out possible innovations for tennis -- including shorter sets, no warm-ups, electronic line-calling -- while also showcasing some of the sport's best young talent across the world.

It's essentially constructed to be a peak at the future of the sport, so they're not exactly off to hot start!