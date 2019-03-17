Atta Elayyan, New Zealand national futsal team goalkeeper, among 50 victims killed in Christchurch attacks

Atta Elayyan, a goalkeeper for New Zealand's national futsal team was among the 50 people killed in Friday's mosque attacks in Christchurch. He was 33 years old.

Elayyan was praying at the Al Noor Mosque when the gunman opened fire. Over the weekend, Elayyan's family confirmed that he was fatally shot in the attack.

New Zealand Football released a statement regarding Elayyan's death on Saturday.

QUOTE | New Zealand Football Futsal Development Manager Josh Margetts: "To Atta's family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. We can't imagine what you are going through, but please know we love you and we are here for you during this incredibly difficult time."

Rest in peace Atta. We can't understand the hate, but we do know the love of our futsal community and you won't be forgotten.

Rest in peace Atta. We can't understand the hate, but we do know the love of our futsal community and you won't be forgotten.

Elayyan played 19 matches for the New Zealand's national futsal team and was popular among teammates and fans. In 2014, he led his team, Mainland Futsal, to the national title and was named New Zealand Football futsal player of the year.

"Atta was a great man and well-liked by everyone in the Futsal Whites squad and the futsal community," Josh Margetts, NZF's futsal development manager and a former teammate of Elayyan's, said. "There are no words to sum up how we are all feeling. There is huge hole in our hearts as we come to terms with the loss of a great person and a good mate. He will be sorely missed.

Elayyan was also one of New Zealand's leading tech developers. He owned his own app development company, LWA Solutions, and was recognized with industry awards in 2017 and 2018. He is survived by his wife, Farah, and his young daughter, Aya.