The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (29-5) square off against the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays (25-10) on Saturday in a second-round matchup in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers, who landed the top overall seed in the March Madness field, notched an 83-63 blowout win over Alabama State in the first round on Thursday. The Bluejays, who have advanced to at least the Sweet 16 in three of the last four NCAA Tournaments, defeated Louisville 89-75 in their first round game. Creighton is 21-13-1 and Auburn is 17-16-1 against the spread this season.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Auburn is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Creighton vs. Auburn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Creighton picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Creighton and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Creighton vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Creighton spread: Auburn -9.5

Auburn vs. Creighton over/under: 150.5 points

Auburn vs. Creighton money line: Auburn -467, Creighton +356

AUB: The Tigers are 16-18 against the spread this season.

CRE: The Blue Jays are 20-10-1 against the spread this season.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn landed the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket and Bruce Pearl's squad has the makings of a team that could bring home the program's first ever national title. The Tigers are deep and balanced with five players averaging 10.6 or more points per game. Auburn cruised to an 83-63 first-round victory over Alabama State behind 23 points from Miles Kelly.

Forward Johni Broome leads the way for the Tigers. The SEC Player of the Year is averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Broome's supporting case includes 6-foot-7 guard Chad Baker-Mazara, who averages 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton was impressive in its 89-75 first-round win over Louisville. The Bluejays are one of the better shooting teams in the March Madness field, have plenty of experience playing in high profile NCAA Tournament games. Several players on head coach Doug McDermott's roster were a part of Creighton's last two teams that went on runs to the Elite Eight (2023) and Sweet 16 (2024).

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner will present a matchup issue for Auburn. The 7-foot-1 senior is averaging 19.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Guard Steven Ashworth leads the Creighton backcourt with per game averages of 16.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

How to make Creighton vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 154 combined points.

