The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers and the No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines square off in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday night. Auburn outlasted Creighton, 82-70, in the second round. Meanwhile, the Wolverines edged out the No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies, 91-79. The winner advances to play against the winner of Michigan State vs. Ole Miss in the Elite Eight.

Tipoff from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta is at 9:39 p.m. ET. The latest Michigan vs. Auburn odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Michigan vs. Auburn and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Michigan vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Michigan spread: Tigers -8.5

Auburn vs. Michigan over/under: 153.5 points

Auburn vs. Michigan money line: Tigers -442, Wolverines +325

Why Michigan can cover

Senior center Vladislav Goldin is a bruising force in the frontcourt. Goldin puts up a team-high 16.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61% from the floor. He has scored more than 20 points in six of his last nine games. In the victory over Texas A&M, Goldin totaled 23 points and 12 boards.

Junior guard Tre Donaldson is a floor general who can create his own shot. Donaldson logs 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's poured in 10-plus points and five-plus assists in three of his last five games. On March 16 against Wisconsin, Donaldson racked up 11 points and eight dimes.

Why Auburn can cover

Senior forward Johni Broome dominates in the lane as a scorer or a rebounder. Broome leads the team in both points (18.4) and rebounds (10.7) while shooting 50.9% from the field. The Florida native has notched 19 double-doubles this season. In the first round against Alabama State, Broome had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford is an explosive athlete with terrific body control. This season, he's averaging 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The New Jersey native has scored 15-plus points in five of his last seven games. Pettiford finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the second-round win over Creighton.

How to make Michigan vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 152 points.

