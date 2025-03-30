The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers and the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans link up in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Tigers have won all three tournament games by double figures. In the Sweet 16, Auburn eliminated Michigan, 78-65. The Spartans narrowly defeated Ole Miss, 73-70, on Friday. Auburn is looking to make the Final Four for the first time since 2019, which is also the last time Michigan State made the Final Four.

Tipoff from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta is at 5:05 p.m. ET. The latest Michigan State vs. Auburn odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.



Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Michigan State vs. Auburn:

Michigan State vs. Auburn spread: Tigers -4.5

Michigan State vs. Auburn over/under: 147.5 points

Michigan State vs. Auburn money line: Tigers -223, Spartans +184

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans have gone 8-2 against the spread versus ranked opponents this season. Senior guard Jaden Atkins is an agile ball-handler in the backcourt. Atkins averages a team-high 12.8 points with 3.6 rebounds per game. In the win over Ole Miss, Atkins had 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Freshman guard Jase Richardson owns a quick first step to get into the paint. Richardson logs 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest. The Colorado native has scored 20-plus points in two of his last four outings. On March 28 against Ole Miss, Richardson had 20 points and six boards.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers are 13-8 against the spread with the same amount of rest as their opponent. Senior forward Johni Broome is a lengthy and active force around the rim. The Florida native was eighth in the nation in rebounds (10.8) to go along with 18.5 points per game. He's also knocking down 50.5% of his field goals attempts. In his previous outing, Broome had 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Senior guard Denver Jones is a playmaker who can knock down jumpers on the outside. Jones puts up 11.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. The Alabama native has scored at least 15 points in consecutive games. On March 22 against Creighton, Jones totaled 15 points and three assists, while going 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

How to make Michigan State vs. Auburn picks

The model is leaning Over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 149 points.

The advanced model predicts one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.