Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus, putting his status for the upcoming Australian Open in jeopardy, the tournament confirmed on Thursday. This comes just days before the Scottish tennis player was set to take a charter flight to Melbourne to participate in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins on Feb. 8.

In their statement, the official Australian Open account said Murray is now isolating in his home near London.

Murray is reportedly not showing any symptoms, but he must return a negative test before taking a flight to Australia, per the rules from the Australian government. After arrival, players, coaches and anyone else traveling to the event must then do a strict quarantine in a designated hotel for 14 days.

The Associated Press reports that there is a possibility that Murray is able to return to compete in the tournament, citing an example of American player Tennys Sandgren, who was given special clearance to fly to Melbourne from Los Angeles on a charter flight despite a positive test in November and another on Monday.

Murray had recently taken precaution in limiting the potential of getting the virus by skipping out of the Delray Beach open in Florida.

The Australian Open was pushed back a few weeks from its intended start date as officials prepared to create an environment that would limit the spread as much as possible, namely using the "bubble" approach that worked so well for leagues like the NBA and NHL this past summer. As a result, strict rules are in place that limit the movement and access of players, coaches and media members alike.

Murray is currently ranked No. 123 in the world after dealing with numerous injuries that have derailed a career that has produced three Grand Slam titles. He famously announced his retirement two years ago in Melbourne before undergoing more surgeries to deal with his injuries which were meant to extend his career. Provided he's able to get to Australia in time, he'll be entering the tournament through a wild card spot.