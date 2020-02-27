Baseball: How to watch California at TCU

The 2020 baseball season revs up this weekend when California takes on TCU. California has gotten off to just a 3-5 start to the season and are coming off an 8-4 win to give them back-to-back victories. The Golden Bears were actually outhit by the Cardinal 8-6, but received a seven-run seventh inning to score nearly all of their runs. First baseman Grant Holman led the way with a three-run double in the seventh inning in what was his only hit of the game.

Meanwhile, TCU has been one of the more teams dangerous teams around thus far as they're off to a 7-1 start. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 12-3 win over Stephen F. Austin and have outscored their opponents 23-5 over their last two games. In their win over Stephen F. Austin, designated hitter Hunter Wolfe paced the offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup.

California at TCU

