Baseball: How to watch Kentucky at TCU

Kentucky is hitting the road to take on TCU to begin their season.

Kentucky enters the season after a less-than-stellar 2019 season in which they accumulated just a 26-29 record. The Wildcats were victorious in their final two games of the season, which came against Morehead State and Xavier. Kentucky will be looking a statement right out of the gate much like they did in 2019 when the Wildcats swept Austin Peay in their opening series.

On the other hand, TCU is coming off a 34-28 season in 2019 and even qualified for the NCAA Tournament. In the NCAA Regionals, the Horned Frogs defeated the likes of California and Central Connecticut State in two of their first three games before ultimately getting eliminated in a 6-0 loss against Arkansas. TCU will be looking to get off to a strong start in what could be another very productive season.

Here's how to watch Sunday's contest.

Kentucky at TCU

