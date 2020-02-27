Baseball: How to watch Sam Houston State at Louisiana
Here's how to watch the Bearkats take on the Ragin' Cajuns
The 2020 baseball season continues this weekend when Sam Houston State takes on Louisiana. Sam Houston State has gotten off to a 5-2 start out of the gate, but is coming off a 4-1 loss at the hands of Texas. The Bearkats registered just just six hits and their lone run came in the first inning off an RBI single from right-fielder Bryce Holmes, who was the lone right spot going 3-for-4. Holmes was the only Bearkat with multiple hits in the game.
On the other hand, Louisiana hasn't had a great start with just a 2-7 record so far. Most recently, the Ragin' Cajuns dropped a 10-8 decision to Northwestern State in a game where they had a 3-1 advantage in the early innings. Right-fielder Connor Kimple led the way going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Here's how to watch Friday's matchup.
Sam Houston State at Louisiana
- Date: Friday, Feb. 28
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Streaming: CBSSports
