Baseball: How to watch Sam Houston State at Louisiana

The 2020 baseball season continues this weekend when Sam Houston State takes on Louisiana. Sam Houston State has gotten off to a 5-2 start out of the gate, but is coming off a 4-1 loss at the hands of Texas. The Bearkats registered just just six hits and their lone run came in the first inning off an RBI single from right-fielder Bryce Holmes, who was the lone right spot going 3-for-4. Holmes was the only Bearkat with multiple hits in the game.

On the other hand, Louisiana hasn't had a great start with just a 2-7 record so far. Most recently, the Ragin' Cajuns dropped a 10-8 decision to Northwestern State in a game where they had a 3-1 advantage in the early innings. Right-fielder Connor Kimple led the way going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Here's how to watch Friday's matchup.

Sam Houston State at Louisiana

